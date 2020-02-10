Nakuul Mehta wishes his former co star Kunal Jaisingh from Ishqbaaaz for his new show; Says 'Capture TV again'

Nakuul Mehta has a sweet message for Ishqbaaaz co-star and dear friend Kunal Jaisingh for his new show. Take a look.

Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen in popular drama 'Ishqbaaaz', is all set to make a comeback on Television with Ekta Kapoor's new show. Yes, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who is currently leading the pack on TV with three popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya’ and Naagin 4, is all set to bring out another drama for the audience. Though the name for the show has not be finalized yet, Kunal has given a nod for the show. He will be paired opposite Aneri Vajani, who was seen in 'Beyhadh'.

While Kunal is elated for his new venture, his former co-star and best friend Nakuul Mehta is also all excited for it. Nakuul recently took to his Insagram account to share a picture with Kunal and send best wishes to him for his new show. Well, apparently the two spent some gossiping with each other over black coffer over ages. The handsome hunks were seen pulling off their casual best as they spent a good time. Sharing the picture, Nakuul wrote, 'Sending you love and the bestest for the new gig. Go capture Television once again.' Well, their picture speaks volumes of their bond. And what better than receiving wishes from your bestie before a new beginning? They're surely giving us bro goals!

Take a look at Nakuul's sweet note here:

Talking about the show, it is reportedly titled 'Pavitra Bhagya' and will replace 'Bepanah Pyaarr.' It is set to be a family drama and the shoot is expected to kick-start soon. Interestingly, Kunal was earlier approached playing the main lead in Ekta's show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', however, the deal couldn't materialise due to Kunal's prior commitments. What are your thoughts about Kunal and Nakuul's banter? Also are you excited to watch the new show? Let us know in the comment section below.

