Nakuul Mehta's crazy dance moves with wife Jankee in THESE throwback photos will make you miss wedding season

Nakuul Mehta shared some throwback pictures with wifey Jankee Parekh as they flaunted their crazy dance moves on a peppy Bollywood track during a Sangeet ceremony. Take a look.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are a couple that has redefined love and compatibility. They are one of the most adored couples in the Indian Television industry. The duo's social media PDAs are adorable and they have set 'couple goals' for many at multiple instances. Just like many other 'happily married couples, Nakuul and Mehta too are enjoying their time and making memories together during the quarantine. While we're at home, many of us are getting nostalgic about life before the lockdown, and are sharing throwback moments that bring a smile on our faces.

Recently, Nakuul also followed the trend of taking down the memory lane and shared some awe-inspiring pictures with her beloved wifey from a wedding. Not only or two, Nakuul shared multiple photos, wherein the duo is seen flaunting their crazy dance moves together during a 'Sangeet Ceremony' and it is just a treat for the eyes. They are seen dancing enthusiastically together as if no one is watching them, and even the pictures just so lively and fun. Nakuul and Jankee are seen enjoying themselves to the fullest, and their happiness is evident from the smiles on their face.

The two look super adorable together, and their tradtional outfits only add up to their charm. Along with these cute pictures, Nakuul posed a quiz for his fans and asked them to guess the song on which the duo was dancing back then. He captioned it as, 'SWIPE left to learn the DIY steps for a very Indian genre of dancing. Guess the song?'

Within moments of Nakuul sharing these crazy-crazy pictures, fans bombarded his comment section. Many of them guessed that they were dancing on Kareena Kapoor and 's song 'Zoobie Doobie' from their 2009 blockbuster movie 3 idiots.

Take a look at Nakuul and Jankee's crazy dance here:

Well, their dance is just making us miss the wedding season, and we can't stop but say, 'A couple that dances together stays together.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

