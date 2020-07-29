Nakuul Mehta's goofy birthday wish for Ishqbaaaz co star Kunal Jaisingh is all about their brotherly love

Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle to wish former Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh in the sweetest and goofiest way possible on his birthday. Take a look.

Kunal Jaisingh is touted to be one of the most handsome actors in the Indian Television industry. And today, this handsome hunk is celebrating his birthday. Yes, it is Kunal's 'Happy Wala Birthday,' and he cannot keep calm. The actor is being showered with love, blessings, and good wishes from all around. Not only fans but his friends and colleagues are also sending him loads of love. Among them is also Kunal's best friend and former on-screen brother Nakuul Mehta.

Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to extend his best wishes to his Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal and shared some goofy yet sweet posts. He shared some throwback pictures with Kunal and it is all about their brotherly love. Not one or two, Nakuul shared their pictures from their 'good old days' as he penned down his feelings. In the first picture, both Nakuul and Kunal are seen holding trophies, as Nakuul wrote a heartwarming special birthday note for the latter.

Nakuul wrote, 'May we always wear shiny suits, win awards, nicely done hair, but none of these would make any sense if it did not originate from the smiles on our faces which needs none of these validations. To happiness, love, and vodka marinated laughter. Happy happy to you 'Brohamulus.'

His second post was about the 'Oh Bros,' aka the Oberoi brothers as she shared a fun-loving picture of the trio, making us all nostalgic. In his third and last post, Nakuul pulled Kunal's leg as he called himself handsome than him. He wrote, Also, since it's your birthday, you deserve a beauty post, where your brother looks beautiful!' Well, Nakuul's birthday posts for Kunal are all about their brotherhood and bond.

Here's wishing Kunal Jaisingh a very Happy Birthday!

