Nakuul Mehta's 'Happy Onam' wish has a Sonam Kapoor connection and it will crack you up; See Photo

Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle to send 'Happy Onam' wishes to fans in a hilarious way, and his amazing sense of humour will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Nakuul Mehta is not only known for her acting chops and good looks, but also his amazing sense of houmor. The actor is an avid social media user, and often shares glimpses from his personal life. From writing thought-provoking notes of issues of importance to flaunting his comic sense, Nakuul never misses a chance to impress people. Today (August 31, 2020), as we the pious occasion of Onam, Nakuul took like many other celebrations took to his Instagram handle to send wishes to his fans.

However, with his great sense of humour, Nakuul's 'Happy Onam' wish was not a normal one, but it was unqiue having a connection to . Yes, you read that right! Nakuul's Onam wish had a special connection with Sonam Kapoor, and will leave you in splits. For sending good wishes on Onam, Nakuul shared a throwback picture with Sonam Kappor and wrote, 'Happy Onam!' followed by a heart emoji. Well, if you haven't understood, it is all about the actress's name and the festival's name.

In the picture, both Nakuul and Sonam are seen flashing their infectious smiles as they exchange greetings. It looks like the two met at a function and had a gala time talking to each other. Interestingly, both are seen twinning in black in the photo. Nakuul also tagged the Bollywood diva on this hilarious post.

Take a look at Nakuul's special Onam wish for fans here:

Meanwhile, Nakuul was last seen as Shivaay Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, and fans have been missing his presence on the small-screen. What are your thoughts on Nakuul's funny Onam wish? Let us know in the comment section below.

