Nakuul Mehta's latest post has a special 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' connection and it's hilarious; Take a look

Nakuul Mehta recently took to his social media handle to share a funny video of his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' audition and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Nakuul Mehta is not only one of the finest actors of the Indian Television industry, but also the wittiest of them all. The handsome actor has a great sense of humour and often flaunts his 'witty' side on social media. Recently, Nakuul tried to bring a smile on people's faces as he shared a hilarious take on his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' audition. Though the actor has not been a part of the popular stunt-based reality show, he gave a glimpse of how his auditions of KKK would be, and it will leave you in splits.

The Ishqbaaaz actor shared a video from one of his previous trips, which shows him sliding on a slide while the rest of the area is covered in snow. Wearing gumboots, muffler, and hoodie, Nakuul is seen tapping his inner child as he aces his small slide activity in extremely cold weather. Sharing his funny clip, Nakuul used the hashtag 'Mera Khatron Ke Khiladi Ka Audition.' While the actor looks all cute in the clip, his witty caption has captured the attention of many.

The Dil Boley Oberoi actor also penned down his thoughts in sarcastic, funny, and savage manner in the caption. He wrote, 'It takes real talent and courage to ace this slide. Haters will say this is no talent. Resting out this season of Fear Factor since they couldn't handle my daredevil - ness.'

Within moments, Nakuul's video received loads of comments from his fans, who lauded him for his humor. Actor Karan Wahi also commented saying, 'Come on, you can do it!' Nakuul's pretty wifey Jankee dropped a comment which read 'Kamaal' (fantastic).

Here are some glimpses from Nakuul's post:

It looks like just like many others, Nakuul is also eagerly waiting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, which is about to go on air soon. Meanwhile, Nakuul has been missing from the small screen for quite some years now. Fans are yearning to see him on a new TV show, however, he has not revealed his new projects yet.

Currently, the actor his making the best use of this lockdown time by spending quality time with his wife and family. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Nakuul on the small screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×