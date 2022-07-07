Nakuul Mehta's mom disapproves of his hairstyle in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Actor posts screenshot of the chat

Nakuul Mehta is winning hearts as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. His acting chops and camaraderie with Disha Parmar as Priya Kapoor is heart-touching. They are shipped as 'Raya' on social media and often trend them too. One of the biggest fans of the show is Nakuul Mehta's mother, Shail Lodha Mehta. She often gives her opinion about every episode to his son, and the latest one had something really interesting, which Nakuul felt like sharing with his fans too.

On Thursday, Nakuul Mehta shared a screenshot of his chat with his mother, Shail. The actor's mother disapproves of his hairstyle and asked if he could go back to the original style. Here's a transcription of their chat:

Nakuul's mom: Today's episode was too good, loved it.

Nakuul: Thank You Ma. Hair?

Nakuul's mom: Still I don't like your hairstyle but it's little better than before, why can't you come back to original haircut... you look so handsome (sic)

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor captioned this post, "Sharing without her consent. We’l ask for forgiveness later. Isn’t she the cutest, eh? @shailmehta58 #ChatsWithMa (sic)"

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Actor Karan Wahi, who has worked with Nakuul in the series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend,' dropped a sweet comment. It read: "This watsapp msg is a scene itself my friend… (sic)"

Apart from several celebrities, Nakuul's fans have also commented on this post. They have said in unison that the actor should go back to his original haircut because "moms are always right." Nakuul Mehta has an amazing sense of humour and he often demonstrates his witty side through social media. Recently, he was ghosted upon by his cab driver and he described the entire scenario hilariously.

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta won the title of Super Stylish TV Star Male at the Pinkvilla style Icons Awards.

