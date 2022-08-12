Nakuul Mehta's sister Pracchi reaches Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 sets to surprise him on Raksha Bandhan; WATCH

Nakuul Mehta is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and currently plays the lead character in the popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Yesterday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Nakuul received a special surprise from his sister Pracchi Mehta. She sure to make the auspicious day memorable and to surprise him, she reached the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Nakuul was elated to see his sister as soon as he entered his vanity van.

Today, Pracchi Mehta dropped a video with Nakuul on her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In this video, we see Nakuul's team taking him to the vanity van where Pracchi was waiting for him. Pracchi then ties Rakhi to Nakuul and after this, the two play a fun game called 'Koffee with Nakuul'. Here, Pracchi instructs Nakuul that if he answers her questions correctly then for each question he will win small gifts from the huge hamper.

Click here to watch the video

Sharing this video, Pracchi captioned, "Andddd are you ready… here it is … one of the most precious moments of my life! Rakhi with my adorb @nakuulmehta on the set of BALH2. Chuffed that I could surprise him.. (not easy.. believe me) with my specially curated Rakhi Games for him… which we had super fun playing and fighting over.. just like our bachpan. With a customised Rakhi hamper which had ‘ These are a few of his favourite things’ and of course the actual 5 min Rakhi ceremony - the longest and the dearest till date. It was an overwhelming experience and Beautiful Memories which will last forever!!! Thank you my dears for helping me create this. Couldn’t have done it without you all. @nakuulmehta aap mujhe #badeacchelagtehain2".

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. Nakuul and Jankee have been married for almost 10 years now and they have a son named Sufi. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry. The couple frequently posts family pictures.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta sets off to purchase 'Dhaniya' for home on his scooter; Sanjay Kapoor has a demand