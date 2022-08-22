Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi doesn't like ordinary games, plays 'BaltiBall' with his dad on Sunday evening; WATCH

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular and incredibly stylish actors in the entertainment industry. The actor is married to his long-time sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple is proud parents of a baby boy Sufi. Nakuul Mehta loves to spend time with his son when he is not working. Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2 actor recently shared a video of his son Sufi as they are blissfully enjoying playtime on Sunday.

Nakuul Mehta shared a post on social media where he is playing with his son Sufi. His little son is seen playing with a ball and he runs and dunks into a bucket. Nakuul is heard cheering him in the background as he carries the ball in both his hands. He calls his son ‘Sufi Jordon’ and gave a game a very funny name, ‘Baltiball’. He also shared another post with him driving a car and Sufi sitting next to him, holding his dadda’s hand.

See post here-

Nakuul Mehta is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with his fans. He also often shares fun posts with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. Nakuul Mehta became a father on February 3 in 2021. He had a grand celebration on his first birthday this year.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The actor is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar.

