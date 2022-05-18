Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh wishes her father on his 70th birthday, shares PICS from the celebration

Nakuul Mehta is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 along with actress Disha Parmar. He essays the role of Ram Kapoor and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha. Nakuul is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh and the duo has a son named Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry and are also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. They are often seen celebrating little joys and share their precious moments with their fans.

Today, Jankee took to her social media handle and wished her father as he marks his 70th birthday today. She shared a few pictures from her father's birthday celebration and penned down a beautiful note. She wrote, "We laughed, cried, sang, danced, hugged, poured our hearts out and made so many memories !! We are filled with so much love and gratitude for our intimate circle of family and friends who made it so special for him! A celebration that we will hold on to forever Happy 70th birthday Dear Daddy @jayant.parekh" In these pictures, Nakuul and Jankee are seen having a gala time along with their close family members and friends.

On the work front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and now he will be seen in the short film Tasalli Se.

