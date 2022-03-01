Namak Ishq Ka's Aditya Ojha on upcoming Bhojpuri film: I am excited to play the hero role

Actor Aditya Ojha, who was last seen playing the role of Yug Pratap in 'Namak Ishq Ka', has signed upcoming Bhojpuri film 'Sasuji Tune Kadar Na Jaani' directed by Ajay Kumar Jha.

It also stars popular actors like Sanchita Banerjee, Kiran Yadav, and Santosh Shrivastava.

Aditya says: "I'm really excited to play the hero in the upcoming Bhojpuri movie. It's a family story. I play a man who keeps juggling between his mother and wife. I'm my mumma's boy and a perfect husband as well. So, it will be exciting how I manage between both the relationships when they are not on the same boat."

The actor, who is popular for his action scenes in Bhojpuri films, made his television debut in 2020 with 'Namak Ishq Ka'. His father is the well-known Bhojpuri writer-director Ajay Ojha. Aditya began his acting career in 2011 with the Bhojpuri film 'Sugna'. He has also played lead roles in Bhojpuri movies such as 'Rihaai', 'Border' and 'Shadi Kar Ke Phas Gaya Yaar'.

The actor says he never quit the Bhojpuri industry for TV.

He adds: "As an actor when I have the option and liberty to work I will never choose to limit myself. I'm open to TV, digital, regional cinema or Bollywood. Only if anything matters that would be the role. I always choose to play roles that are promising and challenging with lots of screen timing."

