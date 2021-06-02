Namak Issk Ka Spoiler Alert: Kahaani is heartbroken after Ravikant admits he's her father

In the upcoming episode, Yug will assure Kahaani to help her find her mother.

Colors’ popular drama Namak Issk Ka, starring Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in the lead, has been witnessing a lot of intriguing twists since its inception. The family drama has been grabbing a lot of attention courtesy its impressive ensemble of cast and even the interesting storyline. So far, we have seen that Kahaani’s (played by Shruti) past has always been a mystery as she has been unaware of her parents which made her face several embarrassing situations in her life even after her marriage to Yug (played by Aditya).

Now in the coming episode, Kahaani’s life is set to witness a new turn as Ravikant will be seen making the big revelation and admitted that he is Kahaani’s father. His revelation takes everyone by surprise as Yug also realises that Kahaani happens to be his childhood friend. Ravikant’s confession will leave Kahaani heartbroken and furious as she was always insulted in front of him, yet he never took a stand. On the other hand, Yug assures Kahaani that he will help her find her mother and give them the request they deserve.

Meanwhile, Kahaani has decided to file a case against Ravikant. While the latter agrees to penance, Yug stops Kahaani from filing a complaint. While Kahaani is still adamant to file a complaint against Ravikant, Yug threatens that if she proceeds, she will have to end her relationship with him. It will be interesting to see if Kahaani will go ahead in filing the complaint or will subside her anger against Ravikant.

