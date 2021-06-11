Namak Issk Ka Spoiler Alert: Miffed with Kahani, Yug decided to tie the knot with Gunjan

In the upcoming episode, Kahani and Yug’s tiff will continue amid which the latter will be seen taking the plunge with Gunjan.

Namak Issk Ka, starring Aditya Ojha and Shruti Sharma in the lead, has been among the most loved family dramas on the Indian television. The show had started with a bang and has managed to win hearts with its interesting plot twists. While so far we saw how Yug and Kahani had managed to stick together despite all odds, their relationship has gone for a toss after Ravikant’s big revelation. In fact, as Kahani is adamant to file a complaint against Ravikant, she didn’t hesitate in signing the divorce papers after Yug tried convincing her to not file a complaint.

And now, in the upcoming episode, Yug will be seen tying the knot with Gunjan and Kahani will be seen tying the gathjod. Soon, she will get a call from her lawyer following which she will get hounded by the media as she will step out of the house. Amid this, Kahani will tell her lawyer that she needs to be inside to ensure that Yug and Gunjan don't get married. Meanwhile, Yug wants to take the pheras in front of Kahani and will be seen waiting for him. However, he will lose his calm after he will see Kahani speaking to the media about getting Ravikant punished.

Furious with this, Yug will continue his pheras with Gunjan. It will be interesting to see if Yug will end up marrying Gunjan or will Kahani be able to save her marriage and win her man back. Clearly, Namak Issk Ka is up for some high voltage drama in the upcoming episode.

Also Read: Namak Issk Ka SPOILERS: Yug plans a romantic date for Kahani to convince her to drop case against Ravikant

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×