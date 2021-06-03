Namak Issk Ka Spoiler Alert: Yug and Kahaani get divorced

Post a heated argument over filing a complaint against Ravikant, Yug and Kahaani will take a drastic step of signing the divorce papers.

Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha starrer Namak Issk Ka is witnessing high voltage drama these days. While Yug and Kahaani, played by Aditya and Shruti respectively, have been facing different struggles in the married life, Yug’s family has been putting in every effort to separate them. Recently we saw how Ravikant’s confession about him being Kahaani’s father left her devastated. While she is adamant about filing a complaint against him, this has sparked a heated argument between her and Yug.

Now, in the coming episode, Yug and Kahaani’s differences will take an ugly turn as they will end up getting divorced. Yes! You read it right. Yug will call the lawyer and will ask him to get the divorce papers. While Ravikant will try to intervene and try convincing Yug to avoid taking such a drastic step, the latter is adamant. On the other hand, Saroj will try to resolve the differences between Ravikant and Kahaani, the latter will her calm and continues to stand with her decision of filing a complaint against him. This in turn will add to her argument with Yug.

As a result, as the lawyer will arrive with the divorce papers, Yug will ask to make a choice wherein either she can tear the papers and not file the complaint or sign the papers and leave this house. Much to everyone’s surprise, Kahaani will sign the papers and her step will leave Yug in shock. On the other hand, Gujan will also ask Kahaani to sign a paper that says that she wants Yug and her to get married. It will be interesting to see if Kahaani will end her marriage with Yug and let him marry Gunjan.

Also Read: Namak Issk Ka Spoiler Alert: Kahaani is heartbroken after Ravikant admits he's her father

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×