Namak Issk Ka Spoiler: Yug and Kahaani get into a heated argument as Iravati is set to leave the house

In the coming episodes of Namak Issk Ka, Yug will ask Kahaani to stop Iravati from leaving the house.

Colors’ popular show Namak Issk Ka, which features Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha and Monalisa in the lead, has been among the most talked about shows on Indian television. The family drama has been garnering a lot of attention courtesy, Kahani (played by Shruti) and Yug’s (played by Aditya) chemistry and the storyline. And now, as per a recent buzz, Namak Issk Ka is all set to witness a new twist in the show as the lead pair will be seen having some heated arguments because of Iravati.

It so happened that Iravati is all set to leave the house and is emotional about her last night with the family. And while she will try serving food to Saroj, the latter is adamant not to eat anything served by her and wants Iravati to leave the house at the earliest. Yug feels helpless watching Iravati and requests Kahaani to stop her from leaving the house. However, Kahaani refuses to do so leaving Yug furious. As a result, he ends up asking Kahaani to leave the house as well. But Kahaani ends up rebelling against it and threatens Yug to file a police complaint against him.

This will spark a massive argument between the couple. On the other hand, Saroj and Iravati will be quite happy with the growing differences between Yug and Kahaani. While the couple has been at loggerheads, it will be interesting to see if Yug will succeed in making Iravati stay back or will Kahaani will be a hurdle for him.

Also Read: Nazar 2: Shruti Sharma OPENS UP about joining the supernatural drama and working with Monalisa

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×