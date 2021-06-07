Namak Issk Ka SPOILERS: Yug plans a romantic date for Kahani to convince her to drop case against Ravikant

The show Namak Issk Ka is unfolding new twists and turns which is keeping the viewers glued to the television screen. In the upcoming episode, Yug will be planning a date for Kahani.

A high voltage drama is going on in the show Namak Issk Ka. The show has been entertaining the audience a lot. Shruti Sharma aka Kahani and Aditya Ojha aka Yug chemistry is also loved by the fans. They have been facing a lot of issues in their marriage. Yug’s family does not like Kahani and wants to separate them. In tonight's episode, Yug and Roopa try to convince Kahani to withdraw the case against Ravikant, but she is adamant in fighting to earn her respect.

On the other hand, Iravati tries to convince everyone that she is sad because of Ravikant's arrest whereas deep down she is just scared that he might reveal the truth to the police. She even threatens him to reveal things that are still unknown to Kahani leaving him shocked. Whereas Yug sets up a romantic date and cooks pasta for Kahani to pacify her to drop the case but again fails. This makes Yug very upset. He is seen a little irritated also.

Meanwhile, in the last episodes, we have seen that Yug wanted to give Kahani a divorce. He also gave her the option of leaving the house or sign the papers. To everyone’s shock Kahani signs the divorce papers and also leaves the house. The serial plot is about a girl who is a dancer and gets married to a rich man. He does not like her but insults her all the time. How will they manage their marriage and survive?

