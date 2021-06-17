Namak Issk Ka star Drishti Thakur says ‘my character also will progress and will partially turn negative’

Drishti Thakur who plays Juhi in the show Namak Issk Ka spoke about her character turning grey and coming twists in the show. Read further to know what she said.

Drishti Thakur portrays the character of Juhi in the mighty popular show ‘Namak Issk Ka’. In an interview with Times of India, Drishti spoke about the fact that she feels lucky to be a part of such a big show. She also revealed that though her character made its place in the hearts of the audience by being positive in the narrative, Juhi will now be tilting towards the negative shades. She mentioned that the show will see some twists and turns in the arc of the plot, and therefore her character will attain certain grey shades and will eventually turn into negativity.

“My character in the show ‘Namak Issk Ka’ is of a sister who is simple yet strong and keeps her opinions firmly in front of her family. The character initially was very positive but as the story went ahead, the character of Juhi also improvised and she turned grey and showed both her positive and negative side. With the coming twists and turns and as the story progresses, my character also will progress and will partially turn negative,” said Drishti. She further added, “I am really glad that I am a part of this show and I am getting an opportunity to play a character that has such variations.”

Drishti plays the sister of the lead actor Aditya Ojha. Her character is detested by the society that surrounds her because she chose to dance and entertainment as a means of her livelihood. Speaking of her approach towards the role, she said, “It's not always about the screen space, it's more about the depth of the character and how it progresses.”

