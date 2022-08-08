Namita Thapar on being body shamed as a teenager: I was very overweight, I had a lot of facial hair & acne

Namita Thapar is one of the most successful businesswomen in India. She is a familiar face in the business world but came to the limelight through Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India. At present, Namita is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra. Namita's life journey is very inspiring, with her hard work and dedication she has achieved everything she ever wanted.

In a recent chat with writer Chetan Bhagat on his YouTube channel, Namita opened up about the challenges she faced as a teenager. She spoke about how people assume that she has always been a strong, powerful personality and has a lot of money but that isn't the truth. Namita reveals that she was not the same powerful human when she was a kid. The Shark Tank India judge adds that she was overweight, had facial hair, and acne, and due to which she was constantly body shamed. She further adds, "When you’re body-shamed like that as a teenager, that leaves a lot of scars. I had facial hair, and there was a guy in my class who’d call me ‘the girl with the moustache’ in Marathi.”

Namita then reveals what changed in her life and made her the strong woman that she is today. She continued and revealed, " “I used to feel extremely ugly, and I had very low self-esteem. The first time I liked myself, and felt good about myself was at 21 when I became a chartered accountant". She further adds that for years of her life she judged herself based on her looks and marksheet and now nobody cares about her scores and no one ever questions her about it. Namita then spoke about how her entire life she kept on crying until she turned 21. She said, "I felt I was dumb just because I came second, by the way, how stupid I felt I was unattractive, I felt my father didn’t love me enough which is why he didn’t want to spend enough time with me… I thought the problem was with me.”

Namita feels that struggles are important and said that her struggles, have made her a kinder and more empathetic person. She is also glad that these virtues were highlighted by viewers of Shark Tank India.

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India was a show that invested in business ideas put forth by young minds. It premiered on 20 December 2021. Aspiring Indian entrepreneurs participated in the show and pitched their business models to a panel of investors, who acted as judges. They tried to persuade them to invest money in their business. The sharks of Shark Tank India season 1 were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal.