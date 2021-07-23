Nandish Singh Sandhu is keen on taking up OTT projects, says ‘TV serials need long commitment’

Uttaran fame Nandish Singh Sandhu’s career took a turning point ever since he featured alongside in Super 30. However, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actor hit a snag as the shooting of his upcoming projects came to a standstill last year. But now, the actor feels a sense of relief as things have begun to pick up the pace. Speaking to the Hindustan Times about the same, Nandish said, “Super 30 gave me a good boost and projects were coming my way but then pandemic happened. It was a tough phase for everyone, so was it for me! The project I’m currently working on was supposed to happen last year. Thankfully, things have started to pick-up for everybody.”

After taking a long hiatus from the TV fraternity, Nandish has no plans of returning to daily soaps in the near future. “TV serials need long commitment, and I can’t get stuck in that. I am already shooting and then there are other projects that I am in talks for. As theatres are not operational yet, everyone is now moving towards OTT, and we all had to alter our plans. God is kind that good work and content is coming my way,” he added.

On the professional front, the Uttaran actor has two web shows in the pipeline. “I started a project in April but then second lockdown happened. Now, it has restarted, and along with that I am also shooting for another series. Unfortunately, I can’t talk about it as I am bound by contract but one of them will come out this year while another will stream next year,” Nandish noted.

Shedding light on his current project, Nandish revealed that he visited Lucknow to film his latest release. “I shot there for five days as it was a special appearance. Earlier, I had shot for Family... for over two months, done a commercial and couple of events besides promotional trips. So, visiting Lucknow is like a regular thing now,” he explained.

