Nandita Das shares PIC with Kapil Sharma & thanks him ahead of her film announcement

Nandita Das and The Kapil Sharma Show star Kapil Sharma are collaborating for an upcoming directorial project of the actress. Kapil Sharma is very excited to make his comeback into acting after some time and he had earlier shared post with Nandita Das, as he thanked her for making him part of the project. Nandita Das recently shared pictures with the actor as she reshared his photo with her as she thanked him for working with her.

In the post shared by Nandita Das, she is seen standing with Kapil Sharma as they smile for the camera. She wrote in the captions, “Shukriya @kapilsharma Par aap bhi paagal na hotey toh humare saath kaam karte? For now, I am going paagal in finishing the film. No madness, no life, no cinema. Watch this space for some exciting news next week!@shahanagoswami @applausesocial”

See post here-

Kapil Sharma has earlier posted, “Me with my most hardworking, most talented, actor, writer and pagal director @nanditadasofficial.”

The comedian had taken a break as the team went on a world tour for their gigs. After three months of touring the world, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with some renowned personalities on the couch. As per our sources, The Kapil Sharma Show will replace the ongoing stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

