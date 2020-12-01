Natasa Stankovic celebrates four months of baby Agastya; Hardik Pandya is all hearts for it

Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her son Agastya’s four-month birthday celebrations. New father, Hardik Pandya also reacted to the cute photos of his munchkin.

Natasa Stankovic and beau, Indian cricketer beau Hardik Pandya's son Agastya, recently turned four months old. The couple became proud parents of baby Agastya on July 30, 2020. Mommy Natasa ensures to celebrate his monthly birthdays and drops glimpses of it on social media. While Hardik Pandya is away in Sydney playing the ODI series, Natasa celebrated their son's four-month birthday. She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from Agastya’s birthday celebrations. She ordered a big blue coloured cupcake shape cake for her baby boy.

In one of the photos, Natasa can be seen wearing ripped jeans with a t-shirt and holding baby Agastya. The little on is seen in a cute tracksuit. While sharing the pictures, Natasa wrote, “Agastya #4monthsold.” Soon after Natasa posted the pictures, father Hardik could not resist dropping a cute comment on the post. He dropped a heart emoji in the comment section as he missed them. Several others also commented on Natasa’s post. Hardik also often shares pictures and videos of Natasa and Agastya on his Instagram handle to express how much he misses them.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic latest post here:

Natasa also shared a picture on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen eating the cake as she posed for the camera. The gorgeous star captioned the post as, "yummy".

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Natasa had also posted a video wherein the lovely mother-son duo were seen dancing to a hit Bollywood track. While sharing the dance video, new mommy Natasa wrote, “mother and son bond” followed with a heart emoticon. Well, needless to say, the cute mother-son duo never fails to light up the internet with their cute shenanigans.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic opens up about her post pregnancy weight loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Share your comment ×