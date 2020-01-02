Natasa Stankovic’s ex Aly Goni is all hearts about her engagement with Hardik Pandya; Says ‘I’m happy for her’

As Natasa Stankovic gets engaged to Hardik Pandya, her ex-beau Aly Goni reacts to the big news saying he is happy for the couple.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic made major headlines on New Year as the lovebirds announced their engagement on social media. It was a dreamlike proposal for Natasa who was ringing in the New Year with the renowned cricketer in Dubai when Hardik popped the question on a speedboat ride. The couple got engaged in the presence of their friends and shared the pictures of this beautiful moment on social media. Soon, Natasa and Hardik were inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Interestingly, Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni also congratulated the newly engaged couple. He even commented on Natasa’s post announcing her engagement and was all hearts about the big news. Furthermore, in his recent interview with Bollywood Life, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also shared his excitement and stated that he is happy about this new phase in Natasa’s life. Aly also asserted that Natasa and Hardik make a good pair together. "I'm really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I've seen them together and they are adorable. I'm so ecstatic that they are getting married,” he added.

Interestingly, just like everyone, Aly too was surprised with the big announcement about Natasa and Hardik’s engagement. The television actor stated that while he was aware that the two were dating each other, their engagement was a surprise for everyone. However, Aly emphasis, “I'm really happy that she is very happy."

For the uninitiated, Natasa and Aly had dated each other for over a year before calling it quits in 2015. The ex-couple had shared cordial relation post their split and they were even seen sharing the stage in Nach Baliye 9. In fact, their chemistry and friendly bond during the show was well appreciated by everyone.

