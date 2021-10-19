Natasa Stankovic twinning with her son has THIS reaction from ex boyfriend Aly Goni; PIC

The Glamour industry has many couples who part ways due to several reasons but still are on cordial terms with their partners after breaking up. One such former couple who are on good terms after their breakup is Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni. Fans had seen their Jodi together in Nach Baliye and it was then that most of them came to know about their relationship. But now both have moved on with their respective partners and in fact, Natasa is a mother of an adorable baby now. Well, she often takes it to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her with her son. This time her picture got a reaction from ex-boyfriend Aly Goni too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Natasa Stankovic posted a super cute picture of her with her tiny tot. In the picture, we can see the mother-daughter duo twinning in their cute night suits. Natasa can be seen sitting on her knees on the bed and holding her baby boy in her arms plants a kiss on his cheeks. Sharing this cute picture, Natasha wrote, “Twinning”. The picture indeed was cute and even Aly Goni could not resist commenting on the picture. He posted a love-struck emoji in the comments section.

Take a look:

Aly’s last project was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which he played the role of Romi and after this, he is seen missing from the screen. The actor has not even announced any new project. Well, recently, his son title Jodaa starring Mouni Roy and him has been garnering praises on the internet.

ALSO READ: Jodaa Song Out: Mouni Roy & Aly Goni starrer track is all about love and betrayal