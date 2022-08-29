National Sports Day: Karan Wahi to Barun Sobti, TV celebs who love playing sports

National Sports Day is observed annually in India on August 29 as the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The hockey legend helped India to win gold at the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936. India, which is a sports-loving nation, has an affinity for cricket, football and various sports. There are numerous celebrities who are not only ardent sports lovers but are good sportsmen themselves. On this National Sports Day, let's look at the popular athletes of the telly town.

Abhishek Kapur

Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur has been a cricketer before he became an actor. Before becoming an actor, Abhishek Kapur used to play cricket with Virat Kohli.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia, who is currently seen in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, loves a variety of sports including badminton, cricket, football and even cycling. The actor cycles his way to the set of the show every now and then.

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is an avid sportsperson and an excellent gymnast. He often shares posts of his workout on social media.

See video here

Barun Sobti

Barun loves to play football and has been associated with it since his school days. The actor still plays the game whenever he gets time between work.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet is an ardent football lover. He received professional training in soccer in school and was the captain of his team. Even when he came to Mumbai, he had the opportunity of brushing up his skills with training in the same.

Kushal Tandon

Beyhadh fame Kushal Tandon was very active in sports during his school days and was a state-level hockey player.

