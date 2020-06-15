  1. Home
Navya fame Somya Seth shares a hard hitting post on depression; REVEALS she once thought of committing suicide

Shaheer Sheikh's former Navya co-star Somya Seth took to her Instagram handle to pen a heart-wrenching post on depression and mental health after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate death on June 14 (2020) has again started discussions over mental health and depression. The 34-year-old actor apparently committed suicide as he allegedly was suffering from depression, and lost his battle to life to the mental illness. The loss of the young and talented soul has left not only Bollywood but even the TV and sports fraternity shocked and disheartened. The actor's demise has begun discussions on loneliness that comes in with fame and depression. 

Several actors have raised their concerns on mental health issues, and how the problems are escalating in the current scenario. Many have come out to spread awareness about mental health and seeking help before its too late. Among them is also Somya Seth, who is well-known for her role as Navya in Star Plus' popular show Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal opposite Shaheer Sheikh (Anant Bajpaaye). After Sushant's shocking and sad demise, she took to her Instagram handle to pen down a hard-hitting post on depression and mental health. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mahesh Shetty REVEALS late actor had stopped taking his anti depressant pills

In a long note, Somya revealed that she had also battled through depression and suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant. She said that there was a time when she wanted to commit suicide, but could not take the drastic step as she was pregnant. She shared that though she was meeting people and having a normal life, she felt 'unloved and abandoned'.

Take a look at Somya's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never imagined I would share my personal notes ever !! But hoping this could help someone who wants to hear it.

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth) on

On a concluding note, the actress urged people to seek help whenever required. She requested everyone to 'be strong and inspire others to be stronger'. For the unversed, Somya's marriage with husband Arun Kapoor ran into trouble after the birth of their son Ayden in 2018. She had gone into depression post that, but overcame her suicidal thoughts. 

Credits :Instagram

