Navya Naveli Nanda is mesmerised by the performance of THIS Indian Idol 12 contestant; Find out which one

Navya Naveli Nanda has taken her fans by surprise as she reveals her favourite contestant from the singing reality show.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is being criticised from all corners. Everyone is upset from the special episode on veteran singer Kishore Kumar from celebrity singers to fans. They are trolling the judges also. But it looks like now it has got someone who is praising the show. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter watches Indian Idol. Yes, don’t be surprised. She has revealed this information herself. Her latest Instagram story is the proof. She has even rooted for her favourite contestant.

In her latest Instagram story, she was seen rooting for singer Sawai. She shared his performance clip and even dropped hand emoji. The video was from last night's episode where singers Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee were the guests. The contestant crooned to Udja Kale Kawan. His performance won over everyone's hearts. Even the guest singers were also floored by his performance and gave him a standing ovation. On the show, many celebrities appear to encourage the morale of the contestants.

Indian Idol 12 show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Currently, Vishal is not appearing in the show owing to the current situation.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Recently, Kumar Sanu had also reacted to the ongoing controversy. He mentioned that he was never asked to praise the contestants as claimed by Amit Kumar. He also said that he does not agree with him. The veteran singer’s son had claimed that he was asked to praise the contestants and wanted them to stop singing.

