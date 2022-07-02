Nawazuddin Siddiqui appreciates Zaan Khan’s work in a video for his father; Latter thanks him for being kind

Zaan Khan is a renowned name in the telly industry and has been part of numerous TV shows. The actor was last seen in the periodic drama, Kyu Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The talented actor is now all set to act in two movies. He is presently shooting with senior actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a project. In a video shared by the actor, he is seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who sent a special message for his Zaan’s father.

In the video, Zaan is seen with Nawazuddin. The latter says, "I am enjoying working with him. Aapne aisa bacha paida kiya hai ki aap proud karenge. Bahot badhiya kaam ho raha hai (You have given birth to a child who you will be proud of...work is going great) and he is doing very well. Inshallah agar mujhe mauka milega aane ka, toh mein zaroor aapse milunga (If god gives me a chance, I'd definitely like to meet you)."

Zaan captioned the video as, "The Nawazuddin appreciates your work. Thank you for being so kind and loving bhai @nawazuddin._siddiqui NU and ZK joke - agar har scene mein aachi acting karoge toh acche scenes mein kya karoge."

Several of Zaan's fans and industry friends commented they are proud of him and dropped heart emojis.

Talking about his two new projects, Zaan recently told Bombay Times, "I am excited about working with accomplished names in Bollywood like Nawaz sir and Bhumi Pednekar. I am certain that it will be an enriching experience. I am probably in the best phase professionally, doing quality work."

He added, "Also, when you are shooting with talented people, you don’t care about the length of your role. Getting to share the screen with them and being guided off the camera is a great takeaway for any actor."

Zaan Khan came to limelight with the show Hamari Bahu Silk. He has also been part of Jhalli Anjali Ke Tootey Dil Ki, MTV Splitsvilla Season 8, among others.

