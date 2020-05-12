Nazar 2 actor Sheezan Mohammad REACTS to the show's abrupt end amid lockdown: It's sad, but it was expected

Sheezan Mohammad, who played the role of Apurva Bhattacharjee in Nazar 2, recently opened up about the show getting shelved abruptly amid the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. Here's what he said.

Just a few days ago, viewers of daily soaps got a shock, as another show was pulled off amid the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. Yes, after Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Star Plus' supernatural drama Nazar 2 was brought to an abrupt end. Unfortunately, the show will now not return to the TV screens after the lockdown is uplifted. The news of Nazar 2 going off-air made many sad as it had begun its second innings just some months back on February 19, 2020.

While many of us are shocked, Sheezan Mohammad who played the role of Apurva Bhattacharjee opened up about the abrupt end of Nazar 2. Sharing how the news reached him, Sheezan revealed that he was preparing for Iftaari when he got a message from the production house. They told that a conference call is going to take place shortly between the actors and the makers of the show. The first thought that came to his mind was that it cannot be some good news as he believes conference calls happen either when the shoot is going to begin or come to an end. Then sadly, it was revealed to him and the team that Nazar 2 will be discontinued after the lockdown.

Expressing his emotions after getting to know of Nazar 2's closure, Sheezan shared that it was undoubtedly a saddening piece of news. However, somewhere down the line, it was somewhat expected, owing to the circumstances as some other shows were also shelved. But, the actor was also a bit surprised as the show was fairing well on the TRP charts and also in terms of the storyline. He said that the show was doing well, and had just begun a new track. The audience was liking the show and now the fans cannot come to terms with the fact that Nazar 2 has ended.

Sharing a message to the fans of the supernatural thriller, Sheezan told, 'Do not be upset. When one story ends, the second story starts but this one ended too early.' The handsome hunk is hopeful that soon a new story will begin and he will meet with his viewers again, but until then he advised everyone to stay home and stay safe.

The young actor also penned down an emotional note on his Instagram handle biding a heartfelt goodbye to his team and the fans. He thanked his co-stars and followers for the love and support they have showered on him during this short but beautiful journey.

Take a look at Sheezan's post here:

Apart from him, the show starred Antara Biswas aka Monalisa as Daayan Madhulika, Shruti Sharma as Palak, and Sumit Kaul as Nishant Sharma. What are your thoughts on Nazar 2 going off-air? Let us know in the comment section below.

