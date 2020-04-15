Nazar 2 fame Monalisa REVEALS Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reminds her of husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Nazar 2 actress Monalisa recently compared Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to her beloved husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Here's why.

Sidharth Shukla is a heartthrob of Indian Television. His charm, persona and angry young man attitude have swooned many. After winning the Bigg Boss 13 title, the actor is on a success streak. His popularity has increased to a top-notch level, and many girls are dying to marry him. However, he has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon, as he is busy focusing on his career. Well, not only fans, but some actors from Telly Town are also in awe of him.

Recently, Nazar 2 actress Monalisa compared Bigg Boss 13 winner to her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Yes, you read that right! During a recent chat with a leading online portal, the beautiful actress revealed that Sidharth reminds her of her hubby. She said that when she used to watch Sidharth in the BB 13 house, he reminded her of hubby Vikrant. Praising the Balika Vadhu actor Monalisa said that Sidharth does not mince his words and says whatever is in his heart. Often others don't like this straightforwardness and tend to take it negatively. Some also think that they have an attitude issue. But, it is not what people actually think. She added that many limit themselves while talking, her husband and Sid don't do that.

Monalisa is enjoying her quarantine with her hubby and making the most of her time. On the other hand, Sidharth is doing all household chores and exploring his culinary skills during the quarantine. The handsome hunk also recently featured in a music video with his BFF Shehnaaz Gill, titled 'Bhula Dunga.' The song by Darshan Raval has broken many records on YouTube, and their cute chemistry has been loved by many. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

