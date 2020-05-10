Nazar 2 featuring Sheezan Mohammad and Shruti Sharma to go off air, Gul Khan shares heartfelt post

Nazar 2 starring Sheezan Mohammad and Shruti Sharma will be going off-air now amid the ongoing lockdown. Here's what producer Gul Khan wrote on social media.

Gul Khan's Nazar has been an interesting show on television and while the genre of thriller has been doing rather well with the fans, this was just another attempt at it, a successful one for sure. The leading duo of Sheezan Mohammad and Shruti Sharma took the reins from Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani, who were a part of the first season. There were numerous reports about the show being under the scanner and going off-air, but it managed to have a great run on the screens and therefore, lead to a season 2 of the show.

And now, as it turns out, Nazar 2 will be going off air after all. Producer Gul Khan took to social media to share the piece of news and wrote, 'Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! to many more to come!'

Check out Gul Khan's post on Nazar 2 going off-air:

The lockdown has in fact, lead to multiple shows being affected and shows like Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, and others, have been axed as well. The fans will surely miss the show once everything gets back to normal for it did work well as far as numbers are concerned. Will you miss the show? Drop your comments right here.

