Nazar 2 PROMO: Monalisa embarks a new journey as daayan Madhulika with a dreadful look and more evil powers

Monalisa aka Daayan Madhulika is back to win the world again in Nazar 2. Take a look.

Star Plus' popular supernatural thriller, Nazar, ended its first season a few days back, after entertaining the masses for a long time. The story revolved around the life of a 200-year-old evil witch named, Daayan Mohana played by Monalisa. But, if you're a fan of the mythological drama, fret not! The makers have released the second season of the show, Nazar 2, to leave you hooked you all over again. While in season 1, Ansh killed destroying Mohana with his powers, she all set to return as Madhulika a dreadful look and more evil powers.

Yes, you read that right! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been retained in the show. She will entice her fans as Sarvshaktishaali (most powerful) Daayan in Nazar 2. Yes, this time around, she will be more powerful as no one will be able to compete with her. The first episode of the new show aired last night (February 19, 2020) and it has already taken the viewers by storm. The new storyline is filled with fresh twists and turns. Just like the previous season, who can expect a lot of interesting thrills and surprises as the plot moves forward. Not only this, this time the witch mythology stars new actors. Shruti Sharma as Palak, Sheezan Mohammad as Apurva Bhattacharjee and Sumit Kaul as Nishant Sharma will be seen acing new characters.

Take a look at the promo here:

Speaking of the first season, it starred Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in lead roles, along with Mona. Nazar 2 will air on Star Plus at 11 pm. Are you ready to see how the dark magic-based show unfolds this season? Also, are you happy with the new cast? Let us know in the comment section below.

