Nazar 2: Shruti Sharma OPENS UP about joining the supernatural drama and working with Monalisa

Shruti Sharma recently opened up about being a part of Nazar 2 and shared her working experience with Monalisa. Here's what she said,

After receiving massive success for Nazar, the makers decided to roll out the second season with new faces. Nazar 2 started airing on TV from February 19, 2020, and has yet again left fans going gaga over the thrills and chills. While Antara Biswas aka Monalisa was retained, Shruti Sharma, Sheezan Mohammad, and Sumit Kaul joined the cast adding to its freshness. Recently, Shruti Sharma, who was last seen in Colors TV's Gathbandhan opened up about being a part of the supernatural thriller and working with Monalisa.

Not many know that the talented actress has a keen interest in the supernatural genre and always wanted to be a part of something like Nazar 2. Expressing her happiness on collaborating with Gul Khan for the show, Shruti mentioned, 'I always wanted to work in a show like Nazar 2. I've watched the show's first season and was left utterly smitten with MonaLisa look as Dayan Mohana. Her enigmatic look as the Daayan and the special effects used by the team amazed me. I had never imagined that I will get to be a part of its second season. It is indeed enthralling to be an integral part of Nazar 2. There are times when I also have to perform stunts and it really excites me!'

Speaking of the first season, it starred Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in lead roles, along with Mona. This time Mona has returned as Madhulika in a dreadful look and with more evil powers. Are you enjoying Nazar 2? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

