Nazar actor Harsh Rajput roped in to play the male lead in Pisachini

Harsh Rajput, better known as Ansh Rathod from Nazar, is a well-known actor in the Telly world. According to the latest report, Harsh will soon star in another supernatural show titled 'Pishachini'. Pishachini also stars Nyrraa M Banerjee and Jiya Shankar as the lead actresses. Now, Harsh has also been roped in to play the main character in this supernatural drama. The actor will be essaying the role of Rakshit aka 'Rocky' Rajput.

In a chat with India Forums, Harsh talks about his fondness for supernatural and thriller genre shows. The Nazar actor shares with the portal that he has been a part of a few supernatural shows in the past. However, what caught Harsh's attention in Pishachini was not the supernatural genre but instead the show's intriguing storyline. Sharing details on his character, Harsh said that he will be seen playing Rakshit, who will be a progressive man. He also reveals that Rakshit will be cynical about ghost stories and supernatural powers.

Harsh further shares, "It would be interesting for the viewers to witness how the character shapes to become an integral part of the narrative. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy the thrill".

Speaking about the actresses, in the show, Nyrraa will be essaying the character of Rani whereas Jiya will play Pavithra.

About Pishachini:

The story of Pishachini will revolve around the town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerized by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavithra. The show is all set to entertain the audiences with unexpected magic and drama. The show will soon start airing on Colors TV.

