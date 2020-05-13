Nazar fame Harsh Rajput travels to Gujarat amid COVID 19 lockdown to stay with mother who was alone

Nazar actor Harsh Rajput recently traveled to his hometown in Navsari, Gujarat amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown to stay with his mother who was living all alone at home. Read deets inside.

Harsh Rajput, better known as Ansh Rathod from Nazar, recently traveled to Gujarat amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. Well, the actor did so, to be with his mother. While Harsh was safe and sound at his Mumbai residence with his father and brother, he was worried about his mother always. Harsh's mother was stuck at their hometown in Navsari, Gujarat ever since the lockdown was announced. The actor's mother was living alone there. So, the handsome hunk decided to go back to Navsari and be with his mother in these distressful times.

To travel to his destination, the actor took permission from the authorities and all the necessary safety measures. He took the road route and drove all the way to Navsari to reunite with his mom. Sharing details about the same, Harsh told the Times of India that his mum was alone in since the time the lockdown took place. His brother and father were also in Mumbai, and so, he had to come back to Gujarat. The young actor revealed that he took proper permissions both from the Gujarat state and the Maharashtra state police.

He said that he applied for the permissions online and was lucky enough to be allowed. He is happy to finally be united with his family in Gujarat. The actor is now in self-quarantine, as he traveled from Mumbai which is a red zone area Further he added that when they were leaving from Mumbai, they had undergone the required tests and did not show any symptoms of the deadly virus. He mentioned that they all fit and fine under home quarantine in Navsari for the next 14 days.

Talking about how he traveled in these risky times, Harsh shared that they rode in their private car. They ensured that their car was sanitized properly before leaving and also followed all the rules and regulations. The police and health administration helped them as they conducted all the required tests.

Credits :Times of India

