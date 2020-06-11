Nazar fame Monalisa SLAMS reports of her being in a live in relationship with an older man before marriage

Nazar actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently lashed out at some media reports claiming that she was in a live-in relationship with an older man before she tied the knot with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Here's what she said.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas does not any introduction. She attained fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house and then went on to wow everyone with her acting chops in supernatural show Nazar. The second season of the show went off-air in February this year. While she has not spilled the beans about her upcoming projects, she is in a happy personal space. The actress is married to the 'love of her life' Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on national TV in BB 10, and the duo is enjoying their time in the quarantine. However, there's something that has left Monalisa aghast.

The actress is angered over news reports claiming that she was in a live-in relationship for six long years before she got married to her hubby Vikrant. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Monalisa expressed her displeasure over such reports and lashed out at the media house for spreading such news. Not only this she has also challenged the publication to prove their point and bring the said person in front of her. She said that she has been utterly upset and disappointed since the time she has seen the news report. She asked, 'How can someone write or publish something like this without even talking to me once?'

ALSO READ: Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Shagun Pandey REVEALS he is keen to do Bigg Boss; Says 'I'm preparing for the show'

The actress revealed that it was Vikrant who read the news first and showed it to her. Though after seeing the report we had a hearty laugh, now she is not able to get it off her mind because her fans will start believing that it is true. However, Monalisa finds herself lucky to have a partner like Vikrant who is very understanding. But she thinks if a couple who does not have maturity and understanding between them, then such a piece of news can spoil their relationship.

Further talking about the claims of the news report, Monalisa shared, 'They have mentioned I was in a live-up relationship with a person called Madan, that too for six years. Everybody including my parents is away that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela. Since then we started dating each other. We have been together since then and our relationship has lasted for so long.' She further said that she is keen to meet this person Madan and challenged the publication to bring the person in front of her.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's warm hug in a THROWBACK photo from Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for RaSim

For the unversed, during Monalisa's stint in BB 10 some pictures of her with an older man 'Madan' had been circulating on social media. It was also claimed that she was married to him. Talking about the same, Monalisa said that she has not seen the pictures because she was locked in the BB 10 house. However, she asked, 'Even if such a thing had happened why did no one call me to check or verify the news. How can you write about an actress's personal life without any proof? This is so wrong.' She mentioned that after reading the news it has gotten quite stressful for her.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×