Neena Gupta & Archana Puran Singh celebrate happy coincidence of donning Masaba’s outfits for TKSS; See Pic

Recently, Neena Gupta graced The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Archana Puran Singh met Neena all over again after Panga's promotions and shared photos from the previous shoot where they were dressed in Masaba Gupta's clothes.

Among the most popular comedy shows in the country, The Kapil Sharma Show seems to have become a rage all over again. After Kapil Sharma’s return to TV, several celebs have graced the show to promote their films. Recently, Neena Gupta along with Ayushmann Khurrana and others from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan graced the show for promotions. While on the set, Archana Puran Singh and Neena Gupta, who are old buddies, connected with each other all over again. Previously, when Neena had come to shoot for Panga's promotions, she and Archana were elated to see each other.

To celebrate her bond with Gupta, Archana took to Instagram to share with her fans a photo collage in which Neena and she are seen posing together in gorgeous outfits for Panga's promotions. The coincidence was that for promotions of her previous film Panga, Gupta and Singh both were clad in dresses designed by Neena’s daughter Masaba. The two old friends bonded like BFFS all over again all thanks to Masaba Gupta who dressed both of them for Kapil’s show. In the photo, we can see Neena and Archana posing together happily and celebrating the co-incidence. While promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena was clad in a different outfit but seeing her friend again, Archana pulled out the photos from the previous shoot and celebrated their friendship.

In the photo, Neena is seen clad in a green checked saree while Archana is seen sporting a hot pink kurta with matching palazzo set. Well, this surely is one of the rare occasions when two senior stars bonded over the same designer clothes and fans were completely in awe of Singh and Gupta’s looks. Meanwhile, Neena will be seen playing the role of Jitendra Kumar’s mother in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The entire team of the film graced Kapil’s show for promotions and fans can’t wait for the episode to go on air. Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

