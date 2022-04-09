Here's what Neetu Kapoor thinks about venturing into TV space as a judge in Dance Deewane Juniors

Mommy Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s big fat wedding. While the duo continues making headlines, Neetu, in an interview, opened up about the wedding, her late husband Rishi Kapoor, and her new reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is a spin-off to the popular dance show Dance Deewane, which was judged by Madhuri Dixit. The new show will be judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi. The show marks the debut of the veteran actress Neetu Kapoor into the telly world.

In the chat with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her excitement for her TV venture. She said that she was very excited because it was something absolutely new as she has never done television. “So, I am getting into the groove,” she said excitedly. She went on to say that while she has never done TV, she was also not much present in the film scene as she has only done a few movies with her husband. Thus, she expressed, the whole thing is very new and she is enjoying it.

She said, “This is the only way I can keep myself occupied”. Neetu reiterated it has helped in keeping her busy and that it is really nice and fun. She sweetly added that kids are special to there and they are her life. Thus, she is really enjoying seeing them and absolutely loving it.

She also revealed that she often gives her own examples to the kids as she can relate to them because she also started off as a child artist.

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor grooves with Nora Fatehi on ‘Pyaar Do’ in BTS video