Neetu Kapoor to judge Dance Deewane Juniors: I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes

Seems like it’s the year of television debuts as numerous celebrities are becoming part of reality shows. Joining a list of celebrity TV debut is the beautiful veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. The former Bollywood actress will be seen as one of the judges of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior. The show will be featuring children between the ages of 4 to 14.

As per the sources of Times of India, “This is the first season of Dance Deewane, which will feature children. We were keen on roping in a celebrity, who has an image of a warm and modern-day mother. Neetu Kapoor fits the bill.”

The actress Neetu Kapoor also shared, “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut. Though I’m not a great dancer, I’ve always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love, it shows.”

Along with her, talented dancer and actress, Nora Fatehi will also be seen as the judge of this show. The prior seasons of the show Dance Deewane was judged by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. In 2020, Nora had stepped in for Malaika Arora Khan as a termporary judge on India’s Best Dancer after the latter was infected with COVID-19. Choreographer Marzi, too, has been a part of numerous dance reality shows. He has judged Dance India Dance and Super Dancer.



