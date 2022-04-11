Neetu Kapoor set for Ranbir-Alia's wedding sangeet, her Dance Deewane Juniors promo vouches for it; WATCH

With the confirmation of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, the internet is buzzing with speculations about the pre-wedding functions and the wedding day information. Along with friends and family members, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is also very excited about her son’s wedding. The veteran actress is presently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors and in the recent promo, she is seen singing Punjabi folk song with host Karan Kundrra.

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, host Karan Kundrra and Neetu Kapoor are seen unleashing the Punjabi in them as energetically singing Punjabi folk songs. Neetu Kapoor is seen in the dancing mood for the sangeet function of Ranbir and Alia. Her excitement for the wedding is quite evident as she dances with Karan Kundrra. Another judge Marzi Pestonji asks Karan Kundrra to explain their Punjabi banter in Hindi, to which he replies, “Culture ka farak hota hai vo aap nahi samjhoge, usk lie cultured hone bohot zaruri hai.” Marzi is seen stunned by Karan’s answer.

The caption read, “Judges aur Karan ke inn masti-bhare moments ko har weekend dekhne ke liye kya aap hai taiyaar?”

See the video here-

Pinkvilla had exclusively covered the news about the wedding festivities like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party to be held at RK Studios, Chembur. It will start on the 13th of April and will continue till the 17th of April. The wedding is set to take place at the Ranbir’s Vaastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Their wedding will reportedly be attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and others. Later, Ranbir and Alia will also host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

