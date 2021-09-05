Neetu Kapoor shares BTS video of getting ready with daughter Riddhima for The Kapil Sharma Show

Veteran actress and daughter Riddhima Kapoor will be the next guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode will see them getting candid about their lives, share stories about and also reveal ’s secrets. However, the promo video is already trending on social media, and to add more to it, today, the actress shared a video on her official Instagram handle. The actress gave a glimpse of herself and her daughter getting ready for the show.

The video starts with Neetu and Riddhima dressed in nightwear and then suddenly they get dressed in a casual outfit. The actress is seen wearing a yellow top with distressed jeans and a black blazer. And Riddhima is wearing a bottle green colour jumpsuit. The mother and daughter are looking amazing as they get ready. They are busy setting their hair and makeup. Then the video shows them sitting with Kapil Sharma and enjoying the show. She has captioned the video as 'Let’s have some fun tonight.”

To note, Riddhima has made very few television appearances. As reported while chatting, she will reveal that Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without permission and gift them to his female friends.

Neetu Kapoor also talked about her journey. She said she had worked non-stop for 15 years when she started her career. The actress will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, , and Apoorva Mehta. It stars Anil Kapoor, , and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

