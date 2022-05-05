Neetu Kapoor shares fun BTS pic from Dance Deewane Juniors set featuring Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi

Neetu Kapoor is one of the most famous celebrities in the country. She is currently part of the judges' panel of the TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Apart from her, the show is also judged by Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Recently, Ranveer Singh visited the sets of the show to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie. Neetu took to social media to give a glimpse of his visit.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Neetu shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture featuring Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. They all smiled for an adorable selfie. In the post, Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in green and Nora exuded charm in a white outfit. Ranveer can be seen in his usual goofy self while Marzi smiled for the camera. While sharing the picture, the veteran actress wrote, “Madness on #dancedeewanejuniors.”

Take a look:

Speaking about the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a U/A certificate with zero cuts. The decision was taken on May 04, 2022. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. The movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on 13 May 2022. In the film, Ranveer plays the role of a Gujarati man named Jayeshbhai Patel married to Mudra Patel (played by Shalini), who fights to save the life of his unborn girl child.

