Neetu Kapoor talks about Rishi Kapoor’s last wish; Says ‘He wanted Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has got the nation talking. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and the social media is abuzz with pics from their wedding festivities. It was indeed one of the most joyful occasions for the Kapoors and an emotional one too as everyone missed Rishi Kapoor’s presence on Ranbir’s big day. And now, Neetu Kapoor, who is a proud mother-in-law now, has opened up about the late actor’s last wish and revealed that he wanted Ranbir-Alia to tie the knot.

Neetu Kapoor made the revelation during her recent appearance on Hunarbaaz which has Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra as a judge. In the promo, Neetu was seen celebrating Ranbir and Alia’s wedding on the show. She also spoke about how much she missed Rishi Kapoor on the big day. Neetu said, “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki mere bete ki shaadi ho. Aur mai dekh rahi thi unki last wish puri ho rahi hai. I only wished that he was there to see it but he is watching”. Her words certainly left everyone with a heavy heart.

Take a look at the Hunarbaaz promo featuring Neetu Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot after dating each other for around five years. Meanwhile, Neetu will also be seen shaking a leg with Karan Johar on the show as they celebrate Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. To note, Karan Johar was also among the guests for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities.