Neha Bhasin on age shaming against Shamita Shetty in BB 15: It happens more to women than men

Neha Bhasin was one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. After that got done, Neha has been following Bigg Boss 15 whenever she gets time. Although a lot of fights and controversies in the house get highlighted the recent one to grab everyone’s attention was the one where Shamita Shetty was age shamed. Neha was seen supporting Shamita and even put up a post for her. In a recent interview, she opened up about this entire episode.

Neha Bhasin spoke to Times Of India and said, “I see the show in bits and pieces, and sometimes my fan pages tag me on some things. I am in touch with Shamita's mother, too. I keep myself updated on what's happening in Bigg Boss 15.” Opening up about the age-shaming on the show Neha said, “Firstly, we are told that we are all equal in the show. So, it shouldn’t matter whether a person is 20 or 40. But people's ages are regularly brought up. If one wants to focus on age, then this platform is not for those people. I feel that age shaming happens more to women than men. I saw Shamita getting age shamed on BB OTT, too. People would call her chaachi and that she had reached a mother’s age. In BB 15, she was called aunty by Karan Kundrra. There are others who say such things as well.”

She added, “I don't appreciate such age shaming comments, which is why I addressed the issue on my social media handle. Even when I had come out of the BB OTT house, I was called aunty, dadi, buddhi, tharki, etc. Why people would use such words to age shame me is strange. When we were kids, we used to call our elders aunty and uncle out of respect.”

