Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants; Reports
Raqesh’s entry will surely make Shamita Shetty happy as both shared a very strong bond in Bigg Boss OTT. Both are dating also each other and were often seen together before entering the show. Shamita also shared a bond with Neha Bhasin. On Sunday, singer Akasa Singh was eliminated from the show. The singer was nominated alongwith Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. As per reports, other contestants felt that Akasa was guarded by Nishant Bhat during his captaincy week. Nishant being close to Pratik, many contestants felt that Akasa is getting an unfair advantage over them.
Today, the makers had released a promo video in which Tejasswi and Shamita were seen fighting. Both had a heated argument. To note, even Salman Khan had also scolded Tejasswi for her talking tone and warned saying that these things will not work with him.
