Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants; Reports

It will not be wrong to expect something unexpected from the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. The show has always left its audience in shock with its twists and turns. Well, as per the new reports two new wild card entries will be entering the show. And they are from Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the makers' side. Till now, Rajiv Adatia was the first wild card contestant.

Raqesh’s entry will surely make Shamita Shetty happy as both shared a very strong bond in Bigg Boss OTT. Both are dating also each other and were often seen together before entering the show. Shamita also shared a bond with Neha Bhasin. On Sunday, singer Akasa Singh was eliminated from the show. The singer was nominated alongwith Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. As per reports, other contestants felt that Akasa was guarded by Nishant Bhat during his captaincy week. Nishant being close to Pratik, many contestants felt that Akasa is getting an unfair advantage over them.

Yesterday in the show, contestants were also seen in a festive mood. Rapper Badshah also graced the show and sung and entertained them.

Today, the makers had released a promo video in which Tejasswi and Shamita were seen fighting. Both had a heated argument. To note, even Salman Khan had also scolded Tejasswi for her talking tone and warned saying that these things will not work with him.

