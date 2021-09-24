Neha Bhasin has THIS to say to friend Shamita Shetty before latter heads to Bigg Boss 15

The countdown to the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 has finally started, days after the grand finale of its digital spin-off Bigg Boss OTT. As the buzz and speculation around the list of contestants continues, some names have already been confirmed for the Salman Khan fronted show. Out of this is actress Shamita Shetty, who emerged as the second runner-up in the Bigg Boss OTT finale. Following this development, another ex-OTT contestant, singer, and Shamita’s friend Neha Bhasin shared some advice she has for Shamita, ahead of her participation in the show.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Neha Bhasin shared that she had spoken to Shamita after the latter decided on participating in the upcoming season of the reality show. Neha told the media that she has asked Shamita to take care inside the house. “I was telling Shamita that I will not be there with you inside the house this time so you please take care,” Neha said, as she spoke to the media on Friday. She further added, “I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 if approached for the same. The concept looks scary.”

Apart from Shamita Shetty, two other contestants who have been confirmed for the show are Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. While Nishant Bhat was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik had won his ticket to Bigg Boss 15 during the grand finale of BB OTT. Apart from this, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz will also be seen in Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering on October 2nd on the small screens.

