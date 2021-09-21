Neha Bhasin on hearing about Sidharth Shukla demise: It feels like yesterday when I saw Sidnaaz at Bigg Boss

Neha Bhasin was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She was seen among the top 6 contestants of the show, but was eliminated in the last week. The actress was deemed as a strong contestant and was one of the most highlighted contestants of the show. Post her eviction, she had shared a post urging people to support her friends Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

The actress recently shared a post on social media about the sudden demise of the actor Sidharth Shukla. She shared a picture of the couple. Neha shared that she got to know about the news much later and felt shocked as she was unable to believe that he was no more. “Found out about this heartbreaking news and it just felt like yesterday when I had seen Sidharth and Shehnaaz together in the Bigg Boss house. The first time I saw him, I found him very handsome and their chemistry was something to adore. My heart goes out for Sidharth’s family and Shehnaaz. Power and strength to his family and close ones," said Neha.

