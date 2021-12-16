Neha Bhasin opens up about battling depression after Bigg Boss OTT on social media

Neha Bhasin entered Bigg Boss 15 house as wildcard, during the Diwali weekend and was evicted from the house some days back. The singer became popular in the show for her strong personality. Recently, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat were seen talking about her in the show, which made her overwhelmed. She shared her thoughts on her experience in the show and her opinion on the contestants of BB15. She expressed gratitude for being ‘remembered with love’. Neha tweeted, “I am grateful to be remembered with Love. Little things matter to me.”

In the tweets thread, Neha revealed that she suffered depression after her Bigg Boss OTT stint and was on anti-depressants. Neha wrote, “After bigg boss OTT I needed therapy and anti-depressants. After bigg boss 15 I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well. I don't have filters but am all.”

In another tweet, Neha shared how difficult it is to stay in the Bigg Boss house, where it’s hard to trust anyone. She remembered her birthday night and wrote, “Also even in a house where it is so tough to trust and lean on someone on my bday night after my infamous meltdown everyone in the bigg boss 15, house gathered to love and support me. I was immensely hurt and broken but I remember everyone's goodness that night.”

She added, “I didn't even realise I pushed Teja and Umar, but they never said anything. We weren't friends but Teja kissed me and hugged me. Umar and Vishal enticed the child in me by a shirtless dance which I doubt they would do for anyone else. Jay sat at my bedside and made me laugh.”

She further talked about her birthday celebration in BB house, “Karan and I didn't see eye to eye but he stood by my side patiently. Rajiv cuddled me like my Nani Ma. Simba up from his slumber held my hand. And my two friends For who my heart bled that night Pratik and Nishant swallowed their pride and sang for me and hugged me too.”

Ending the emotional note, Neha wrote, “I don't do well with games, I don't do too well in toxic houses, I don't know how to hold my emotions back. And it's been very difficult to let go off few, things but all in all I am grateful. Truly and deeply for it all. All humans have their good, bad and ugly. Big hugs.”

