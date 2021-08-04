Neha Bhasin on participating in upcoming Bigg Boss OTT: 'Show will help me connect with my fans more better'

The upcoming reality show Bigg Boss OTT has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. The makers have released the first promo of the show which has added more excitement. The OTT version will be hosted by . Though the full contestants’ list has not been revealed till now, singer Neha Bhasin has already confirmed she's participating in the show. She has revealed that the makers were approaching her for a long time, but she was not sure of joining the show.

In an interview with ANI, Neha spilled the beans on why she said yes to the show. She said, “The show has immense popularity among the masses. It is a huge platform for everyone. So it will be good for my career too. By the grace of God, it is already good but through this platform, I want to connect with those who are not my fans. My fans would be able to see me and become happier. I would be able to establish a connection.”

She further said that her mother was against joining the show as it may affect her image in public. But she said one should know how to behave in public and especially when you are being watched 24x7.

The makers of the reality show have made some changes. This year for six weeks, the show will be aired on Voot and then on television. will host Bigg Boss 15 on TV. Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8.

