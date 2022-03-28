Neha Bhasin pens a note for Nishant Bhat cherishing their bond: Great to be abnormal with you again

Neha Bhasin is popular for numerous superhit songs like 'Kuchh Khaas', 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum', 'Jag Ghoomeya', and numerous others. The singer become quite popular when she showcased her genuine personality on Bigg Boss OTT. On the show hosted by Karan Johar, she had formed a great bond with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. The singer also met up with Nishant after the show. She recently shared a picture with his as she expressed her joy being herself with him.

In the post shared by Neha Bhasin, she is seen hugging and laughing with Nishant Bhat. She also shared a pic of kissing him on the cheek. The singer is quite popular for her spectacular fashion sense and in the picture also, she looked gorgeous in a black crop top and joggers. She had paired it with black lace choker. She captioned, “Gantundi Aka Nishu, I just want to say it was great to hug you, talk to you, bite you, scream, shout and be abnormal with you again. Dayan tu tedi hai ( waise main bhi hoon) Par meri hai. Stay happy, stay blessed”.

See post here-

Neha Bhasin had earlier shared in a post about her Bigg Boss journey and her eviction. She wrote, “If I be entirely honest, I thoroughly enjoyed my Bigg Boss OTT journey. I was my raw childlike self which unfortunately got me entangled in many convoluted narratives as I left myself unguarded. In Bigg Boss 15, I reclaimed my respect which for some reason was taken for granted. Bigg Boss 15 was a very self journey for me. I am grateful to you all for being so kind, generous and loving me like your own. Main marr mitne waalon mein se hoon Pyaar ke liye and aapne bhi woh pyaar mujhe diya hai.”

Neha Bhasin was last seen as the wild card contestant in the show Bigg Boss 15, where she was seen supporting her friend Shamita and Nishant.



Also read- An inside look of the colourful abode of Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Neha Bhasin