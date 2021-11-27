Neha Bhasin to Rakhi Sawant: Newsmakers of the week from Bigg Boss 15

The recent week of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 was high on action and drama in the house. The contestants were seen losing their calm and getting emotional over situation. The recent episode included a press conference in the BB house as media raised questions on the actions of the contestants' behaviour. A journalist raised a question on Vishal Kotian for playing with the emotions of Shamita Shetty. Jay Bhanushali was seen losing his calm over the matter as he said that Vishal cannot be relied on for anything and he is not a good person. Jay and Vishal were seen fighting and pushing each other.

In the recent week, Neha Bhasin was also seen losing control over her anger as she argued with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat for making her quiet. She was seen getting very angry at Pratik when he told her to leave from the place. She asked him who is he to make such comments on her and tell her what to do. Nishant Bhat was also seen getting impatient as he broke house property and told her to shut up. Neha was seen getting riled up and even pushed Pratik in anger.

The recent episode of the show saw three wild card entries which include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant was seen dancing on the song, “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya” as she welcomed her husband on the small screen for the very first time. She was seen doing aarti and touched his feet.



