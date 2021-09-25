Neha Bhasin on Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty’s relationship: It's great that they both are giving it a shot

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. #Shara, as they are referred to by fans, became the most adored couple of the show. Now, even after the completion of the digital show, it seems the two are still spending some quality time with each other. Now, during a recent interview, their housemate Neha Bhasin spoke candidly about their relationship.

In an interaction with Etimes, Neha reportedly said that she always knew Shamita and Raqesh would carry their bond outside the house. Moreover, Bhasin is also happy for the duo. She said, “I always knew that Shamita and Raqesh wanted to carry this bond forward. They had planned to meet and know each other more outside the Bigg Boss house. This was a great thing because I feel Bigg boss’s house is like Rihana’s song ‘We found love in hopeless place’. It's great that they both are giving it a shot and I am very happy for them.”

During the same interaction, Neha also opened up on her relationship with Shamita. She shared, “We keep giving each other advice on relationships and other things. I mean that’s what good friends always do. I will always look out for her and keep caring for her because I know how emotional and sensitive she is as a person about her close ones.”

In one of the episodes on Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty was also seen confiding in Neha about her liking towards Raqesh. Neha asked her, “Do you like each other?” To which Shamita said, “It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but I find him very confused.” She added, “I am someone who is not confused. When I make a decision, I stand by it.”

